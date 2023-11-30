This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

Read on to know which actress has been paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in eight films.

Shah Rukh Khan has had exceptional romantic chemistry with each of the actresses paired opposite him. Shah Rukh and Kajol are considered the most amazing and memorable romantic pairs in the last three decades in the Hindi film industry. But inerestingly, Khan hasn't had Kajol as his leading lady in most films? This record belongs to Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla were first paired opposite each other in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in 1992. In 1993, Shah Rukh played the negative role and was obsessed with Juhi's character in Darr. The two actors came together three years later in Ram Jaane in 1995. Their fourth film opposite each other was Yes Boss in 1997.

In the 1998 release Duplicate, Shah Rukh played a double role and one of his leading ladies was Juhi. They have also starred opposite each other in Phir Bhil Dil Hai Hindustani in 2000. Next year in 2001, the two actors were seen together in One 2 Ka 4, and then finally in 2008, Khan and Chawla were paired opposite each other in Bhoothnath.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been paired opposite each other in Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015). In films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Om Shanti Om (2007), they both have shared the screen space for a few seconds.



