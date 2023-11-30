Headlines

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet man who has lost over Rs 55000 crore in just one year, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is...

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling underway in 119 Assembly constituencies, all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

8 reasons to add radish pods (mogri) in your winter diet

Top 8 highest-grossing movies of Ranbir Kapoor 

 Animals with sharpest memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

Read on to know which actress has been paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in eight films.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan has had exceptional romantic chemistry with each of the actresses paired opposite him. Shah Rukh and Kajol are considered the most amazing and memorable romantic pairs in the last three decades in the Hindi film industry. But inerestingly, Khan hasn't had Kajol as his leading lady in most films? This record belongs to Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla were first paired opposite each other in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in 1992. In 1993, Shah Rukh played the negative role and was obsessed with Juhi's character in Darr. The two actors came together three years later in Ram Jaane in 1995. Their fourth film opposite each other was Yes Boss in 1997. 

In the 1998 release Duplicate, Shah Rukh played a double role and one of his leading ladies was Juhi. They have also starred opposite each other in Phir Bhil Dil Hai Hindustani in 2000. Next year in 2001, the two actors were seen together in One 2 Ka 4, and then finally in 2008, Khan and Chawla were paired opposite each other in Bhoothnath.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been paired opposite each other in Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015). In films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Om Shanti Om (2007), they both have shared the screen space for a few seconds.

READ | Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice in this critically acclaimed blockbuster film

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in several states in next 4 days; check latest forecast

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: What is rat hole mining, traditional mining method being used to rescue 41 trapped workers?

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

YouTube rolls out over 30 ‘Playables’ mini-games for Premium users

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to appear before special court at federal judicial complex today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE