Watch: Rana Daggubati aka Rana Naidu’s solution to save Janhvi Kapoor from fashion police will leave you laughing

A few weeks earlier, Netflix released the trailer of an upcoming action-packed thriller series Rana Naidu that stars Rana Naidu which stars Rana Daggubati. Now, as a promotional video, Netflix shared another video starring Janhvi Kapoor. The intriguing video has created a buzz in the audience for the series.

As the series is set to stream on march 10, on Sunday, Rana Daggubati shared a promotional video on Instagram for the series Rana Naidu in which Rana Daggubati can be seen solving Janhvi’s problem. The video opens with the sounds of Rana Naidu hitting someone and Janhvi Kapoor sitting on a chair and Rana Daggubati saying, “Rana Naidu, problem sorter of the celebrities. The video gets hilarious as Janhvi shares her problem of fashion police being after her for her airport looks and as a solution to this problem, Rana Daggubati brings a pilot and hangs him upside down and the pilot says, “You won’t have to come to the airport now, I’ll bring the plane to your home and pick you up”

Rana Naidu is an Indian adaptation of an American series titled Ray Donnavon. Rana Daggubati will be playing the role of a headstrong man involved in most of the scandals in the Bollywood industry in the upcoming series. The crime thriller is directed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman and the series also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, and Gaurav Chopra among others.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the film Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi. The movie was released on 17th June 2022. Though the critics gave positive reviews, the film failed to perform well at the box office. The actor will be next seen in K Madhu’s directional Marthanda Varma which is a Malayalam movie. Talking Janhvi Kapoor, the actress was last seen in the Netflix series Mili and impressed fans with her acting skills. The actress will next be seen in Jana Gana Mana, a Telegu military action film starring Vijay Deverkonda, Pooja Hegde, and Nayan Rosh T M among others. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is scheduled to release on August 3.

