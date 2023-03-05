Sheezan Khan released from Thane central jail after getting bail, family gets emotional: See photos

Sheezan Khan

On Sunday, Actor Sheezan Khan was released from Thane central jail after getting bail in the Tunisha Sharma death case. Khan was captured walking out of the jail premise, and his family received him. In other photos, Sheezan's mother, Kehekshan Parveen, and sister were emotional while hugging him.

ANI shared the photos on their Twitter and wrote, "Maharashtra | Television actor Sheezan Khan accused in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case released on bail from Thane Central Jail today"

Here are photos

Maharashtra | Television actor Sheezan Khan accused in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case released on bail from Thane Central Jail today pic.twitter.com/KWRSwIYNtD — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

On Saturday, Sheezan Khan got bail. A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year. As per the report of PTI, Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother.

Additional sessions court judge R D Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of Rs 1,00,000. The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission from the court.

Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over. He also argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered the submission made by Khan that he was not present in the room when Sharma ended her life. Sharma and Khan, who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in the TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.