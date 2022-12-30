Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan slapped actress on set: 'She cried a lot saying he used me'

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan reportedly broke up 15 days before her death

Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s mother has claimed that days before her death, she had a fight with her then-boyfriend Sheezan Khan which turned physical and Sheezan slapped her. Tunisha died on Saturday evening, two weeks after their break up and the police ruled it a suicide. Sheezan was later arrested for abetment and is currently in police custody.

On Friday morning, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma addressed the media in Mumbai regarding the case. “Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” she said.

Tunisha was found ganging in a makeup room of the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, where Sheezan was her co-star. She was rushed to a hospital in Vasai but was brought declared dead. After her mother filed a complaint against Sheezan, the actor was arrested and sent to police custody. At the press meet on Friday, Vanita added, “I just want to know what conspired that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke and in half an hour what happened I don’t know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn’t call an ambulance.”

Sheezan’s police custody was extended by two days earlier this week. Tunisha was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sheezan’s sisters – actresses Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz – also reached the crematorium to pay respects. Sheezan’s family has maintained that he is innocent and that the truth will come out. In a statement, his sisters said earlier this week that they have full faith in the legal process and Sheezan is cooperating with the police.