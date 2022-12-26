Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's family says it has 'full faith in the Indian judiciary system', requests privacy

Sheezan Khan has been arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death

A day after actor Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with the death of his co-star and reported girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, the actor’s family has issued a statement in the matter. In the statement, they have urged media to give them privacy at this time and also added that Sheezan is cooperating with the investigation.

Tunisha Sharma, 20, died on Saturday evening after she was found hanging in a makeup room of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was rushed to a hospital in Vasai but was declared brought dead. The police have ruled it a suicide and arrested Sheezan for abetment after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against him. The two worked together on the show.

In a statement, Sheezan’s family – including his actress sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz – said, “To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings.”

The statement added that Sheezan is cooperating with the police. “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now,” it concluded.

On Sunday, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media and said, "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless." Meanwhile, the actor has been sent to judicial custody for four days.

Tunisha had started her acting career as a child actor nearly 10 years ago, working in a number of TV shows and films such as Fitoor and Dabangg 3.