Rana Naidu trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati cusses in Hindi as he takes on Rana Daggubati, famous Bollywood fixer

Rana Naidu stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh

The trailer of the much-anticipated web series Rana Naidu was released on Wednesday evening. The series brings together Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati on screen for the first time in an explosive crime thriller. The show is a remake of the successful American series Ray Donovan and will stream on Netflix soon.

The trailer opens with an introduction to Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati), a fixer for the stars. He handles the scandals of Bollywood’s celebrities in his own violent and controversial manner. He is the ‘first person every celeb in trouble calls’, the show establishes. But Rana is also a family man, a good husband, and a doting father, balancing these two lives perfectly.

There is a disturbance in his perfect life when his estranged father – Naga Naidu – is released from prison and returns to the family fold. Played by Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga is an unpredictable character with some ulterior motive, at least that’s what our hero thinks when he tells his wife that he is a ‘snake’. What follows is a violent confrontation between father and so as bullets fly and relationships are tested.

Reacting to the trailer, the fans praised the real-life uncle and nephew’s chemistry. One fan wrote, “Wow! I’m so excited for this series. Pure chemistry between these two.” Another commented, “Last dialogue was too good. Never heard Venky mama saying any cuss words!”

On bringing together the real life nephew-uncle duo, Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati, the makers of Rana Naidu said, “Adapted from the original Showtime series, Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu is a series that combines heart pounding action with heartfelt drama. Rana (Rana Daggubati), a celebrity fixer, and Naga (Venkatesh), his estranged father, come together onscreen for the first time and pack each episode with both chemistry and kinetic energy that will have you on the edge of your seats throughout.”

Rana Naidu also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The show’s teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event last September. It’s release date has not been announced yet.