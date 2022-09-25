Search icon
Guns & Gulaabs, Soup, Scoop, Rana Naidu: A look at upcoming series on Netflix India

From Soup to Scoop and from Class to CAT, Here are the upcoming shows on Netflix India whose first look was unveiled at the fan event Tudum 2022.

  • Sep 25, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Netflix streamed its annual global fan event Tudum on Saturday, September 24, in which the streaming giant unveiled the first look of its upcoming Hindi shows. From Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Guns & Gulaabs to Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's Rana Naidu, here's a look at the new series coming up on the OTT giant. (All images: Netflix India/YouTube)

1. Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs
1/6

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs, created by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, is set in the 90s and is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence, though it is set in a world of crime. It features the amazing trio of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

2. Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu
2/6

Rana Naidu follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. This taut drama unfolds when his father Venky (Venkatesh) is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Naidu family to its core.

3. Scoop

Scoop
3/6

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop is inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. Featuring Karishma Tanna in the leading role of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist, the series also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Shikha Talsania, among others.

4. Soup

Soup
4/6

Starring two of the terrific actors in Hindi cinema namely Manoj Bajpaaye and Konkona Sen Sharma, the comedy crime-drama is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, known for his critically-acclaimed movies such as Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya.

5. CAT

CAT
5/6

CAT is about Gurnam, essayed by Randeep Hooda, a former civilian informant who is forced to take up his old job again to save the life of his brother, which forces him to come to terms with his dark past. This revenge drama series is set against the backdrop of Punjab.

6. Class

Class
6/6

The Indian adaptation of the popular Spanish series Elite, Class is set at a posh school called Hampton International where three new students from starkly different backgrounds enroll for a new term and shake up the status quo. It features an ensemble cast of Gurfateh Pirzada, Chintan Rach, and Chayan Chopra among others.

