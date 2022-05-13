Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal looks intense in new photo, writes 'Guddu aa rahe hain'

Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal is getting ready to reprise his Guddu Bhaiya role in the third season of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. Ali said on Thursday that he's ready for prep, rehearsals, and readings and that he's looking forward to reprising Guddu.

"And the time begins!!" Ali captioned a dramatic photo of Guddu sitting in the dark with his stick. Preparation, rehearsals, and readings Let the games begin. Ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi, laathi lakkad nahi. Kantaap lagao haath kamaao! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN... apne aap."

Arunoday Singh and Amyra Dastur, as well as Ali's girlfriend Richa Chadha, expressed their delight.

Since Mirzapur debuted on the streaming platform in 2018, Ali has been playing Guddu Bhaiya. Even though his co-stars' characters, such as Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar, were killed off, Guddu managed to survive.



Mirzapur is a crime thriller set in India's countryside. Ali portrays a don who has vowed to wipe out Kaleen's business, while Pankaj Tripathi plays a mafia. Munna, Kaleen's son, is played by Divyendu Sharma, and Beena, his wife, is played by Rasika Dugal. Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, joins forces with Guddu to fight Kaleen. Anjum Sharma, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda are among the cast members, with some joining in season two and others being killed off.

Munna was slain at Mirzapur 2, and Sharad Shukla rescued Kaleen after he was shot. In the absence of Munna, the forthcoming season is predicted to see a transfer of power from Kaleen to Sharad.