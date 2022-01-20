'Mizrapur's Beena Tripathi aka Rasika Duggal has a method of doing intimate scenes

Actress Rasika Dugal made a mark for herself by giving stellar performances in series like 'Mirzapur,' 'Delhi Crime,' 'Out of Love,' and today she doesn't need any introduction. Apart from emoting strong emotions from her expressive eyes, the actress also made statements by being natural in intimate scenes. Rasika's bold moments in the series doesn't look forced, and even the actress makes it real by her seamless act.

Watch Rasika Dugal's deleated scene from 'Mirzapur 2'

Video source: Amazon Prime Video YouTube

The actress has given some steamy scenes in 'Mirzapur' and 'Out of Love,' but the actress doesn't really take such moments as bold or intimate. For her, it's a part of the narration, and that's the reason behind her conviction. While speaking to News18, Rasika shared her views about filming intimate moments by adding, "I don’t categorise scenes as bold or not bold. In 'Out Of Love,' the relationship is between a man and a woman and it is a very regular thing. I don’t think there is anything extraordinary in that for it to be termed bold. If they make sense to me in the story and they are aesthetically shot, then I have no inhibitions."

Watch Rasika acing the screen in 'Out of Love'

Video source: Disney Plus Hotstar YouTube

Dugal also added that to get such a moment right, even the crew has to be compliant with actors, "People around us have to be respectful about treating actors in a certain way. All sets I have worked on have been very sensitive towards the actors, male or female. All these scenes have been dealt with care and executed professionally."

The 'Manto' actress made it clear that she doesn't mind doing bold scenes, as per a conversation with IWM Buzz the actress said, "I really don’t consider doing sex scenes as bold, for we are finally showing what happens in everyday life. It has become a big deal just because we are finally coming around to accepting that women are also sexual beings.”