'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas calls THIS Bollywood actor 'superhero material'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Minnal Murali' released on Netflix in December 2021. The Basil Joseph directorial has been receiving widespread acclaim and love from the critics and the audience.

In a recent interview, when Tovino was asked to pick a celebrity who is a quintessential superhero, he immediately responded with Hrithik Roshan's name, who has also portrayed a superhero character Krrish in Hindi films. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Whenever I hear the word ‘superhero’, I think Hrithik Roshan is the proper superhero material from India. He looks like a superhero. Greek God.”

When Tovino was asked to pick 'Krrish' or 'Ra.One' as his favourite superhero, he picked Krrish but said that his all-time favourite superhero film is Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer 'Mr. India'. Asked to pick his character Minnal Murali's partner between Black Widow and Wonder Woman, the 'Virus' actor admitted to being a fan of Gal Gadot and hence, chose Wonder Woman.

In 2020, Hrithik Roshan had shared the teaser of 'Minnal Murali' on his Twitter handle with a tweet that read, "Introducing the fastest Superhero #MinnalMurali played by the eclectic @ttovino. My best wishes to the team, looking forward to the film". Tovina had replied to him and wrote, "Thank you so much".

Thank you so much September 1, 2020



Talking about his character Jaison, an aimless and selfish person who turns into the superhero Minnal Murali after being struck by lightning, Tovino told to Indian Express, “I love playing Jaison. Because it is not an easy character to play. His transformation from a selfish, dim-witted youngster to a superhero is gradual. We also had to do a gradual body transformation for that as well. In the beginning, he is chubby but in the climax, he’s lean and fit. It was a journey for me also."

Starring in critically and commercially successful films such as 'Mayaanadhi', 'Uyare', 'Forensic' and 'Lucifer', Tovino Thomas also celebrates his 33rd birthday today.