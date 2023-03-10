Search icon
Meet Pavithra Lokesh, Kannada actor and new bride of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh

Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh marries Pavithra Lokesh at 60.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Meet Pavithra Lokesh, Kannada actor and new bride of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh
Who is Pavithra Lokesh| Photo: Screengrab

Telugu actor Naresh married Pavithra Lokesh in a traditional ceremony. Reports suggest that Naresh is yet to obtain a legal divorce from his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi. Naresh's marriage with Pavithra is his fourth marriage. 

Pavithra Lokesh is a Kannada and Telugu actor who is mostly seen in supporting roles. Pavitha was born in Mysore her father was an actor and her mother was a teacher. Her father died when Pavitra was in Class nine. 

She always aspired to become a civil servant as she scored 80 per cent. She even appeared for the civil services exam but failed and came to the acting world in 1994. Pavithra made her debut in Mister Abhishek and hence started her career in films.

Pavithra was earlier married to a software engineer and then lived with Kannada film actor Suchendra Prasad. Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have been living together since 2021 and officially married on Friday. “A lifetime of peace and joy”, the couple wrote at the end of their wedding announcement video.

