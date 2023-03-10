Massive fire breaks out on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in Goregaon, no casualties reported

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin File photo-Viral Bhayani Instagram

A massive fire broke out on the sets of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma-starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin being shot at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said. The blaze was reported from the sets of the Star Plus serial, which was said to be confined to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio.

Five fire engines, two big hose lines, nine pumps, and other equipment were deployed to fight the conflagration. Senior officials were present on the spot to guide the operations. No casualties from the sets have been reported. The team was shooting a scene in which a house catches fire, but the crew was unable to control things, which resulted in the entire set being burnt down to ashes.

A member for the unit told ETimes, "We were shooting a blast sequence in which the house catches fire and the actors try to barge into the house. However, unfortunately, the fire spread and in no time, our whole set was gutted. All of us evacuated the premise and are standing outside for the fire to be doused. Our belongings are inside the rooms."

The fire also spread out on the sets of Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim-starrer Ajooni, whose set is right next to the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The latter has been one of the most successful shows on Star Plus since its premiere in October 2020. It is also available to watch on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein keeps the audience hooked because of the love triangle between Dr. Sai Joshi Chavan, played by Ayesha Singh, DCP Virat Chavan, portrayed by Neil Bhatt, and Patralekha 'Pakhi' Mohitepatil, essayed by Aishwarya Sharma.



