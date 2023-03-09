Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre separates from husband after 19 years: 'We eventually realised that...'

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, had not been living with her husband Piyush Poorey for the past year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre separates from husband after 19 years: 'We eventually realised that...'
Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi in BGPH/File photo

Shubhnagi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the famous sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has confirmed that she has separated from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of their marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2003 in their hometown of Indore and had a daughter named Ashi two years later. 

Shubhangi and Piyush had been not living together for the past year and have now gone on their separate paths in life. Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

The actress further opened up on how this decision is affecting her as she stated, "It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

Speaking about their 18-year-old daughter Ashi, Shubhangi, who has also starred in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, told the portal, "She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love".

READ | 'I miss her': Sheezan Khan says if Tunisha Sharma was alive, 'she would have fought for me'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.