Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre separates from husband after 19 years: 'We eventually realised that...'

Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi in BGPH/File photo

Shubhnagi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the famous sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has confirmed that she has separated from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of their marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2003 in their hometown of Indore and had a daughter named Ashi two years later.

Shubhangi and Piyush had been not living together for the past year and have now gone on their separate paths in life. Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

The actress further opened up on how this decision is affecting her as she stated, "It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

Speaking about their 18-year-old daughter Ashi, Shubhangi, who has also starred in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, told the portal, "She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love".



