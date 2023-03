Sheezan Khan-Tunisha Sharma

After spending 70 days in Thane Central Jail, actor Sheezan Khan was released from imprisonment on Sunday. While speaking to Times of India, Khan said, "Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them.” He even remembered his ex-girlfriend, the late actress Tunisha Sharma, and said, "I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me."