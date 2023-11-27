Meet Manoj Punjabi, filmmaker richer than Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, beat Marvel at box office, building new Hollywood

Headlines

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual drilling begins, parts of auger machine removed from rubble

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

10 biggest flops of Salman Khan

9 Countries with most neighbours

7 tips to manage pcos and pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Bobby Deol trolled mercilessly for saying he, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra are given 'raw deal' in Bollywood: 'What a crybaby'

Yash Johar told Sanjay Dutt 'main road pe aa gaya hun' when Karan Johar...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet Manoj Punjabi, filmmaker richer than Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, beat Marvel at box office, building new Hollywood

Manoj Punjabi is a filmmaker whose wealth exceeds Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India, China, Japan, and Korea have largely dominated the Asian cinema in terms of cultural impact and box office as well. The films from these four regions (including Hong Kong) routinely rival Hollywood hits in their reach within the continent. But recently, an unheralded Indonesian film did the same. And its producer, a man of Indian origin, is now set to build a ‘new Hollywood’ in south east Asia.

Who is Manoj Punjabi?

Manoj Punjabi is the co-founder and CEO of PT MD Pictures, and Indonesian film production company. The firm recently made horror film KKN di Desa Penari (Curse of the Dancing Village), which took the nation by storm, breaking box office records, selling over 1 crore tickets, the first time an Indonesian film has done that. As per a Moneycontrol report, the horror hit surpassed the collections of Avengers Infinity War in Indonesia. It is now the highest-grossing Indonesian film ever. This has seen a 186% increase in the stock prices of PT MD Pictures, turning Punjabi into a dollar billionaire

Manoj Punjabi’s net worth

As per Moneycontrol, Manoj Punjabi’s share in the company – and consequently his net worth – now stands at $1.6 billion (Rs 13,000 crore), which makes him one of the richest filmmakers in the world. Even the likes of Aditya Chopra (Rs 7000 crore) and Karan Johar (Rs 1700 crore) are no match for his wealth. The only Indian filmmakers in the billionaire club, as per Forbes, are Ronnie Screwvala and Kalanithi Maran.

How Manoj Punjabi is building a new Hollywood in Indonesia

While Indonesia has had a big film market, Hollywood blockbusters have often overshadowed the local films in collections. This is something Punjabi is trying to change. “It’s a remarkable success given the fact that he’s only famous to Indonesians. Manoj Punjabi is only now going international,” Jeffrey Bahar, chief operating officer at Singapore-based Spire Research and Consulting told Moneycontrol recently. The filmmaker, his father Dhamoo and uncle Raam, are collectively referred to as ‘Indonesia’s Hollywood’ by the local media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Schedule, team line-ups, free live streaming; check all details here

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 23% of candidates have criminal cases against them, says ADR

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE