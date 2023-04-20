Meet Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran's dad whose family salary was Rs 1500 crore, net worth is...

Kalanithi Maran is the son of former union minister Murasoli Maran. He is the father of Kavya Maran. (File)

Kavya Maran is one of the most known faces in the Indian Premier League. She is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is the CEO of the team. She became the owner of the team in 2018. She is the daughter of media tycoon, the founder of the Sun Group, Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran.

Kavya Maran was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. She is also active in the Sun TV network. She is active in the business operations of Sun TV.

Kavya Maran did her graduation from Chennai's Stella Morris College. She had commerce as a subject. She later did her MBA from the Warwick Business School, UK.

She is the niece of politician Dayanidhi Maran. She is also a relative of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

Who is Kalanithi Maran?

The family had a modest publishing business in Tamil Nadu before they launched the Sun TV network in 1993. The group now owns 33 channels that cater to 95 million houses in southern India.

They own media, television and DTH businesses. They also own FM channels and a cricket team. They now also hold a movie production house.

In 2006, Sun Group was listed on the stock market. The move catapulted him on the billionaire's chart. He had a net worth of 4 billion dollars in 2010. The couple were the highest paid executives of the country.

He is the son of former union minister Murasoli Maran. He is the grand nephew of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. He graduated in commerce from Chennai's Loyola College and did his MBA from the University of Scranton.

The family's net worth is Rs 18,800 crore.

They are one of the highest paid executives in the country. Last year, The Hindu reported that the family had taken Rs 1470 crore as salary over the past 10 years.

In the financial year 2021, Kalanithi Maran had been paid Rs 78.50 crore whereas his wife Kaveri also took the same salary. Kavya was paid Rs 1.09 crore in 2019.