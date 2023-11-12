Not Aditya Chopra, this man created YRF Spy Universe, wrote Tiger 3, Pathaan, War; made CID, brother made 450-crore film

The YRF Spy Universe was created by Aditya Chopra and given final form by writer Shridhar Raghavan.

The new Diwali release Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe. A brainchild of Yash Raj Studios’ head Aditya Chopra, this cinematic universe brings together Salman Khan’s Tiger series with Hrithik Roshan’s War and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. But while the idea of it all did come from Aditya Chopra, it was another man who weaved it all into being, creating the universe by writing the screenplay for most of the films in the franchise. That man is screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan.

Shridhar Raghavan’s contribution in the creation of YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe technically began in 2011 with Tiger Zinda Hai but in reality, it came into being almost a decade later. It wasn’t until YRF began developing Pathaan and Tiger 3 around 2020 that the idea of a coherent universe was proposed by Aditya Chopra. The filmmaker wrote the plot of the two films, which was then developed by Raghavan into complete bound scripts. Given that he had already written War (2019), Raghavan borrowed characters from that film for Pathaan and then infused crossover cameos in the film to further connect the three. This is how Raghavan served as one of the creators of the universe, by developing the stories that brought Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir’s worlds together.

Shridhar Raghavan’s work on CID

Shridhar Raghavan is a veteran screenwriter and creative producer with two decades’ worth of experience in the entertainment industry. He began as a screenwriter with Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar in 2004 and wrote films like Apaharan, Bluffmaster, and Chandni Chowk to China. He also served as creative producer on the popular investigative show CID for 91 episodes spread over three years in the late-2000s. In 2019, he crossed over to the streaming platform, serving as the creator of two series – Criminal Justice and The Night Manager.

Shridhar Raghavan’s National Award-winning brother

Shridhar’s brother is filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, best known for films like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Agent Vinod, and Badlapur. Shriram Raghavan’s 2018 film Andhadhun is widely regarded as his greatest success. The film was a commercial success, grossing Rs 456 crore worldwide, including over Rs 300 crore in China. The film also won three National Film Awards, including two for Sriram (Best Hindi film and Best Screenplay).