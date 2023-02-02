Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan writer Sridhar Raghavan had no idea about that meta post-credit scene: 'I didn't write it...' | Exclusive

Pathaan writer Sridhar Raghavan talks about that meta post-credits scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Spoilers ahead!

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

Pathaan writer Sridhar Raghavan had no idea about that meta post-credit scene: 'I didn't write it...' | Exclusive
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen, is all that the country has been talking about the last week or so. The film has broken box office records, been critically well received and reaffirmed Shah Rukh’s status as the number one star of his generation. But apart from the action, stunts, and lead’s charisma, Pathaan’s crisp writing has also won praise, most notably for its extremely meta and enjoyable post-credits scene.

Spoilers for Pathaan ahead!

Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes War and the Tiger films. In a pivotal moment in the film post-interval, Shah Rukh’s titular spy is in custody and receives help from another super spy – Tiger, played by Salman Khan in an explosive cameo. The two then share some fun banter in a post-credits scene where they wonder who will take their place as they are now ageing. It is as much a conversation between Pathaan and Tiger as it is about Bollywood’s inability to fill the shoes of these two superstars.

Interestingly enough, the scene even caught Pathaan’s writer Sridhar Raghavan by surprise. In an exclusive chat with DNA, he shares, “That scene was not written by me, just to clarify that. That was written by Mr Aditya Chopra. Even I saw it on the edit and I realised it’s a great scene. I loved the scene. I realised he had added it. The whole meta thing is that him having fun.”

Raghavan says they did not opt for any other post-credits scene to set up the franchise as this seemed almost a perfect way to end the film. “We didn’t do it that way because there is a teaser of what’s going to come later when Tiger says something during his cameo in the film,” he says, adding, “There are other small things like that. This post-credit scene was a flourish that was added, which even I was taken aback by. And I’m part of the writing team. It made me feel good because it was a lovely moment between these two where you empathise and connect with the characters. I thought it was a great way to end the film.”

Sridhar Raghavan is now serving as the de facto mentor for the YRF Spy Universe. The next film – Tiger 3 – is also written by him, and he says one can expect more such meta moments and Easter eggs there as well.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.