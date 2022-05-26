Major: Netizen asks Adivi Sesh if he is a pan-India star, actor responds

Adivi Sesh-Major/File photo

Adivi Sesh is geared up for the release of his next film titled Major set to hit theatres on June 3. In the biographical action drama film, the actor is portraying Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan honoured for his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Major also marks the Bollywood debut of Adivi Sesh as the film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

As the makers are organising a few screenings for the film across major Indian cities before the theatrical release, one netizen asked Adivi on Twitter if he's a pan-India star now. And the actor's answer will surely win you over as he replied to the user, "I think #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is an ALL INDIAN hero."

Netizens praised his answer in the comments section as one Twitter user wrote, "Ultimate answer sesh Anna! #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan sir is a national Hero or more than a hero and Sesh Anna is worth to be a pan India star', while another wrote, "From the very 1st video he uploaded about how he met his parents, how after too much hard work, he got the complement of 10% from major's father, Yes Adivi is a pan-India star".

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and it's his first production venture not featuring himself.

It is a three-way clash at the box office on June 3 as Akshay Kumar's historical epic war drama Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil-Vijay Sethupathi starrer action thriller Vikram also release on the same date. All three films are being released in multiple languages across the world.