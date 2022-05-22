Adivi Sesh calls Salman Khan 'a blessing' for his film Major

Major-Salman Khan/File photo

South star Adivi Sesh is currently busy promoting his upcoming biographical action film Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai in 2008. The film, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, will mark Adivi's Bollywood debut too.

The Goodachari actor held an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, May 21, and answered the questions posed by the netizens. As one Twitter user asked him to share one word about Salman Khan, the actor wrote, "#Bhai has been truly a *blessing* for #Major".

It was on May 9 when the Hindi trailer of Major was unveiled by Salman Khan. Sharing the trailer on his social media, the Sultan actor wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of #MajorTheFilm. This looks outstanding. All the best to the team." The Malayalam trailer was released by Prithviraj Sukumaran on the same day.



Major is being produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who unveiled the Telugu trailer of the film, under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. At the press conference, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata also shared the reasons why the two superstars Salman and Prithviraj released the Hindi and Malayalam trailers respectively.

"It feels great to see them launch the trailer. I have known Salman sir for a while now. Even my wife, Namrata knows him well. Saiee too played an instrumental role to get him to tweet our trailer. It was Sesh's idea to get superstars from different industry on board to launch our trailer. They are huge superstars and them launching also results in us getting their fans excited", Babu had said at the trailer launch in Hyderabad as per an IndiaToday report.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.