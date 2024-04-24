Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor, who was thrown out of house, called rapist, mocked by relatives, insulted publicly, later became India's...

Ranjeet, born Gopal Singh Bedi, gained fame for his negative role in Sharmeelee and went on to act in over 500 Hindi movies, along with a few Punjabi films and a television serial called Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ranjeet
Ranjeet Bedi, a prominent villain of the 70s and 80s in Bollywood, left an indelible mark on audiences with his memorable performances and remarkable acting skills. However, his on-screen characters often led to misconceptions about his real character among his family and relatives.

Ranjeet, born Gopal Singh Bedi, gained fame for his negative role in Sharmeelee and went on to act in over 500 Hindi movies, along with a few Punjabi films and a television serial called Aisa Des Hai Mera. His breakthrough came when Sunil Dutt recommended him for roles after being impressed by his performances in "Sawan Bhadon and Reshma Aur Shera.

In one of his interviews, Ranjeet talked about the challenges he faced his daughter faced misunderstandings because of his on-screen characters. Somehow, his wife Aloka Bedi and he addressed the situation together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli)

While speaking to ETimes, Ranjeet mentioned, "I used to visit my daughter when she was studying in Delhi. We would walk together in a restaurant, and people would look at me and comment, ‘How disgusting! He is going out with young girls.’ A family was sitting next to us, and the husband kept shouting at them not to look at me. It made me uncomfortable”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli)

Ranjeet handled the situation and openly declared that she his his daughter. During the interview, he revealed, "When the waiter arrived to take the food order, I loudly mentioned, Arey beti lekar aayi hai, ussey poocho. Following this, the same person requested a picture with me for his wife. I often struggle with such situations where I have to clarify that I don’t go out with “call girls”."

He stated, "When I did my first grey character in Sharmeelee, I was thrown out of my house. I come from a very orthodox family. They (parents) thought I got into some stupid profession where I hurt girls and abused them (chuckles). While I played this crude man on screen, after the shot, we all used to make fun of it."

Before trying his luck in Bollywood, Ranjeet Goli, originally Gopal Bedi, was training for the Air Force in Coimbatore. However, he left the training and came to Mumbai to become a Bollywood star. He is still one of India's popular and favourite villains in Bollywood.

