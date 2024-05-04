Twitter
Business

Meet woman, IIT graduate who was rejected 73 times, now owns 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her massive net worth is…

She is the co-founder of two companies -- both unicorns and successful, which is an exceptional feat.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Among the most extraordinary success stories are that of self-made women who attain success while battling all failures. One such motivation story is that of Ruchi Kalra who is India's most successful start-up founder along with her husband Asish Mohapatra. 

She is the co-founder of two companies -- both unicorns and successful, which is an exceptional feat. 

Ruchi Kalra pursued her B-Tech from IIT Delhi. She later did her MBA from the Indian School of Business. Kalra then worked at McKinsey for over eight years. 

In 2015, she founded OfBusiness along with her husband Mohapatra, a B-2-B platform that sells raw materials, industrial supplies etc. The company is worth Rs 44,000 crore. She is the CEO of  Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of OfBusiness, which raised 200 million dollars at a valuation of 1 billion dollars (Rs 8200 crore).  With this, they became the first couple in India to found two unicorns.

In 2017, she started Oxyzo, which offers finance to those buying products from their platform. They give loans to small and medium businesses.

In 2021, the company's revenue was Rs 197.53 crore. The next year, it grew to Rs 312.97 crore. Their profit became Rs 60.34 crore in 2021-2022. It was Rs 39.94 crore last year.

While OfBusiness's revenue is around Rs 7269 crore in FY-22.The company's profit after tax was Rs 125.63 crore.

She stated in an interview that in 2016, 73 investors rejected their idea. However, they required only one to start their company, and the rest is history. 

Her two unicorns are estimated to be worth Rs 52,000 crore.Her net worth in 2022 was around Rs 2600 crore, and has continued to soar.

 
