Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against her political career: ‘He told me…’

Hema Malini says Dharmendra did not approve of her political career, recalls learning to give a speech from Vinod Khanna.

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The actress was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 2011 to 2012. In a recent interview revealed how her husband, actor Dharmendra didn't approve of her political career.

Hema Malini recalled Dharmendra being against her contesting elections and told News18, "Dharamji didn’t like it. He told me not to contest the election as it’s a very difficult task. He said, ‘I have experienced that.’ So when he said that it’s a difficult task, I thought let me take it as a challenge. He faced a problem because he had to travel a lot of distance but he still did a lot of work"

However, she didn't give up and went on to contest elections and said, "But when you are a film star working in politics, people have a lot of craze about you and want to approach you and you can imagine the craze people had about Dharamji. So it used to trouble him. I also face such problems which Dharamji doesn’t like. Because I am a woman I am able to manage properly."

For the unversed, Dharmendra also served as the MP from BJP representing Bikaner, Rajasthan, from 2004 to 2009. However, his absence from Parliament sessions to focus on his acting career drew criticism. The actress also revealed that she was inspired by Vinod Khanna's political journey and said, "I was inspired by Vinod Khanna because he took me with him for his election campaign. He taught me a lot, how to give a speech, and how to face the public. It’s not a joke to give a speech between 5000-6000 people, you get scared the first time."

Dharmendra continues to entertain the audience with his movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and more. However, Hema Malini is currently away from the glamour world and is looking for the perfect opportunity to make a comeback on the big screen.

Read Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.