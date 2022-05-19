Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Major clashing with Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

Kamal Haasan-Adivi Sesh-Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Adivi Sesh's Major, based on the life of the 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, releases in cinemas on June 3 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's historical epic Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil's action thriller Vikram. All three are pan-India films slated to release in multiple languages.

Adivi launched the song titled Oh Isha from the film in Mumbai on Wednesday and was asked about this three-way clash. Reacting to the same, he said, "Practically, Major is the biggest film in Telugu. Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi. But, while there are big fishes in the sea, we're the goldfish."

Taling about Major, it has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Malayalam as well. Apart from the Goodachari actor, the biographical drama also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is co-producing the film under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and this will be his first production that doesn't star himself. His latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a box office success with collections of over Rs 150 crore worldwide.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar playing Princess Sanyogita. The war epic also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Prithviraj will also be released in dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.



Coming to Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial features three biggest names from the South film industry - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Another superstar Suriya will be seen in a pivotal cameo in the Tamil film, which will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.