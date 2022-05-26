Major: Adivi Sesh hugs emotional paramilitary official at film's screening, actor's humble gesture wins hearts

Adivi Sesh/PR handout

Adivi Sesh has been touring the country to promote his upcoming film Major and winning hearts along with way!

A clip from one of the film's screenings with paramilitary officials has gone viral, leaving fans overwhelmed with a touching moment the star shared with an officer in a wheelchair who was extremely moved by Adivi's performance in the film, Major.

With Major, Adivi Sesh steps into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was honoured for his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Adivi left audiences in tears at one of the film's screenings with his act in the movie.

The first preview screening of the film in Pune opened to a full house and ended with a stand ovation, with the audience waving tri-coloured flags and many emotional touching moments as loud chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' echoed across the room.

A paramilitary officer in a wheelchair was also present at the screening and was in for a surprise when Adivi Sesh himself knelt down to speak to him and thank him for his support. The officer saluted him and was in tears with Adivi's gesture, while the rest recovered from the emotional experience that left them with goosebumps and tears.

#Pune The #Major screening. To hear Jai Hind chants, cries, laughter and JOY. Heres a moment when I met Commando Shivraj, a 21 Para SF veteran and his wife Lt Col Sivapriya :) No calculation. No plan. All honesty. #MajorOnJune3rd pic.twitter.com/5pdvUziwiz — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) May 25, 2022

The actor chose to flag off the tour in Pune, as that was the city Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan got his start as a soldier.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks, Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role and was unanimously praised by fans and audiences for portraying the role with utmost dignity and grace.

Adivi Sesh captured everyone's attention with his acting prowess and striking similarity to the Major as he brought his story to life on the big screen.

Major is all set for a theatrical release on June 3.