Karan Johar 50th birthday bash: Malaika Arora brutally trolled for her 'cheap dress sense'

Malaika Arora/Instagram

The who's who of the tinsel town was in attendance as filmmaker-producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in Mumbai on Wednesday.

From KJo's BFFs Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, industry's newest couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Shahid Kapoor accompanied by wife Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, among others, all were dressed to the nines for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Malaika Arora too was seen attending the hottest party in B-town.

The reality TV show judge was seen sporting neon green satin shorts teamed with a matching neon green satin open blazer. Underneath the blazer, Malaika opted for a light pink bra and completed her look with a pair of bright pink platform pumps and her open hair styled in waves. She also wore a shimmery statement neckpiece and carried a silver shimmery handbag to elevate the look.

READ: Karan Johar brutally trolled for green shimmery jacket at his birthday bash, netizens say 'Christmas tree lag raha hai'

While Malaika may have tried to put her best fashion foot forward, her look failed to impress netizens. She was brutally trolled for her 'not so age appropriate cheap dress sense'. "Another joker, wonder y can't their dress up nicely, elegantly n their age instead of looking like wannabes!!" wrote an Instagram user. "Most cheap dress ajb parrot bn ayi," wrote another. "Cheap dressing," commented a netizen. "Look at her she’s so uncomfortable with her clothes bhen kuch acha phen leti," commented yet another social media user.

Check out Malaika's video below:

Earlier on Wednesday, as Karan Johar turned 50, Malaika dedicated a video collage to the filmmaker, who she said has a "heart of gold."

Malaika posted a video collage, which features Karan and the 'Chaiyyan chaiyyan' girl from various parties, shows and events. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Happy 50th birthday to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold."

Malaika's close group of friends include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla among many others.

On the work front, Malaika is seen as a judge in the reality show India's Best Dancer. While Karan currently awaits the release of his upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among many others.