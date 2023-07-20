Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Mahesh Babu's reported fees for his upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram will leave you shocked.

Mahesh Babu is one of the bankable actors in the South industry. The actor recently impressed his fans with his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Pata and is now all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. If reports are to be believed, the actor is being paid a hefty amount for the movie.

According to a report in Filmy Focus, some reliable sources told the portal that Mahesh Babu is set to receive a staggering amount of Rs 78 crore plus GST for his role in Guntur Kaaram. This figure further ensures his place in one of the highest-paid actors in the South.

Helmed by star filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram boasts a talented ensemble cast including Mahesh Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela along with other prominent actors in key roles. The movie is being made on a tentative budget of a whopping Rs 200 crore and is set to be a visual spectacle like no other. The movie is scheduled to release on Sankranthi 2024.

The film was earlier slated to feature Pooja Hegde as female lead, however, according to Pinkvilla, the actress opted out of the project due to constant changes in script and shooting timelines.

In May, on the occasion of his father Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishnaa’s birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared the title and teaser of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram and left fans excited for the same. Other than this, Mahesh Babu also has SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 in the pipeline.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s character in SSMB29 will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman. The movie is set to go on floors in 2024. Not only this but according to reports from ETimes, Aamir Khan has been roped in to play the antagonist in the movie.

