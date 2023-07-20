Headlines

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drop sizzling black-and-white photos

Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BoAt coupon codes and offers: use our special code to get Rs 300 off

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

10 benefits of Vitamin E on skin and hair

10 Bollywood actors who never worked together

AI imagines Hollywood stars celebrating Eid in Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Richest Indian actress ever owned 10,500 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi, Rekha

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Mahesh Babu's reported fees for his upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram will leave you shocked.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahesh Babu is one of the bankable actors in the South industry. The actor recently impressed his fans with his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Pata and is now all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. If reports are to be believed, the actor is being paid a hefty amount for the movie. 

According to a report in Filmy Focus, some reliable sources told the portal that Mahesh Babu is set to receive a staggering amount of Rs 78 crore plus GST for his role in Guntur Kaaram. This figure further ensures his place in one of the highest-paid actors in the South. 

Helmed by star filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram boasts a talented ensemble cast including Mahesh Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela along with other prominent actors in key roles. The movie is being made on a tentative budget of a whopping Rs 200 crore and is set to be a visual spectacle like no other. The movie is scheduled to release on Sankranthi 2024. 

The film was earlier slated to feature Pooja Hegde as female lead, however, according to Pinkvilla, the actress opted out of the project due to constant changes in script and shooting timelines. 

In May, on the occasion of his father Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishnaa’s birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared the title and teaser of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram and left fans excited for the same. Other than this, Mahesh Babu also has SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 in the pipeline. 

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s character in SSMB29 will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman. The movie is set to go on floors in 2024. Not only this but according to reports from ETimes, Aamir Khan has been roped in to play the antagonist in the movie.

Read Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Keerthy Suresh to make Bollywood debut in Atlee’s movie alongside Varun Dhawan? Here’s what we know

Creating Instagram reels is now easier than ever, new template features rolled out

Meet India's highest-paid woman who earned Rs 1500 crore salary in 10 years with husband, net worth is...

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

'Time-tested alliance': PM Modi on 38 NDA allies' meeting in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE