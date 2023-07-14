Headlines

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara recently grabbed headlines when she was featured on Times Square for promoting a jewelry brand. Now if the reports are to be believed, she has charged a whopping amount for the advertisement. 

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara has received a whopping Rs 1 crore as her first paycheck. She became the face of PMJ Jewels and her collection was also featured on Time Square. When her advertisement got featured on Time Square, Sitara took to her Instagram and shared her excitement. She wrote, “TIMES SQUAREEE!! oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier @pmj_jewels couldn’t have done it without u guys.” 

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodhkar were quite happy about their daughter’s achievement and expressed their feelings. Namrata wrote, “Look who just made her debut on Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar!"

Mahesh Babu also took to his social media and while sharing the photos of her daughter featuring on Time Square, the actor wrote, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker Continue to dazzle and shine!!”

Sitara already has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is also the face of PMJ Jewels. Sitara made her debut with his father Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny song. She has also given voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.

