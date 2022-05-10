Mahesh Babu refuses to work in Bollywood, says 'they can't afford me, don't want to waste my time'

Mahesh Babu/File photo

South star Mahesh Babu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata on May 12, attended the trailer launch event of his production venture Major on Monday and said he is happy that the lines of what constitutes Indian cinema have "blurred" with the blockbuster performances of Telugu movies across the county.

The actor-producer, one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema courtesy of his films Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru, said rather than pitching himself as a pan-India actor, his aim was to make movies from South a countrywide success.

"I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion. "Today the emotion is so strong, films have become so big that the lines have blurred and it's become Indian cinema," Babu said at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture Major.

The 46-year-old actor said he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over. "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added.



Major, a multi-lingual biographical drama is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, the movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.



(With inputs from PTI)