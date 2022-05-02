Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Parts of Mahesh Babu starrer's trailer leaked, netizens express anger

Still from Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata/Twitter

Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set for a massive theatrical release.

To raise the stakes even higher, the team is working on an action-packed theatrical trailer. The trailer's release date has also been set. It will be released on May 2. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata took to their social media handles to make an official announcement regarding the same. "The wait ends! Rocking #SVPTrailer drops on MAY 2nd. Superstar @urstrulyMahesh is all set to mesmerize you with his MASS Energy", the creators wrote, as they shared an interesting poster on Thursday.

While the trailer launch will take place approximately at 3 pm in Hyderabad today (May 2), sadly parts of it have already been leaked online, as per a report on bollywoodlife.com.

With the news of parts of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer has been leaked spreading like wildfire among the actor's fans, netizens took to Twitter to express their concern and fury, blaming Mythiri Movie Makers for not having taken care to prevent a leak.

Check out the tweets below:

#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer Leaked#MythriMovieMakers Should Take Care of Leaks.



Once or Twice will be ok

But it's repeating again and again #SarkaruVaariPaata #MaheshBabu #KeerthySuresh — CINE EXPLORERS (@CineExplorers) May 1, 2022

@MythriOfficial em luccha production ra thu — శ్రేయాస్ (@SreyasVi) May 1, 2022



Meanwhile, Parasuram Petla, the director, is said to be presenting Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen mass role. In fact, Mahesh Babu received a stylish makeover for the film, despite the fact that his role has multiple shades.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are jointly producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

The film has cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the art director. The music is by S Thaman.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for its huge release on May 12.