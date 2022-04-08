Telugu star Mahesh Babu speaks on his Bollywood debut, says 'I don't need to...'

RRR, Pushpa The Rise, and the Bahubali series have submerged the imaginary borders, and artists from South India, are been hailed as pan-India stars. Today, many people want to see popular regional actor making their grand debut in Bollywood. But Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu isn't keen to make his mark in Hindi films. Recently at an event, a reporter asked Mahesh his views about doing a Hindi film. The Pokiri actor instantly answered him saying, "I don't need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it'll get seen all over the world - that's what's happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films."

Mahesh Babu Reply To Media About His Bollywood Entry. pic.twitter.com/T8iJlJ1487 — Naveen MB Vizag (@NaveenMBVizag) April 6, 2022

Mahesh Babu will soon be seen working with RRR director SS Rajamouli, and in the event, he even shared his views about their collaboration by adding, "I'm very excited about Rajamouli garu's project."

In February, Telugu star Mahesh Babu celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, and his anniversary party was a grand celebration. Let's gaze at the special moment of the couple. Mahesh posted a picture of him with Namrata and kids, and captioned it stating that it's been an easy journey for them, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love @namratashirodkar"

Now, let us tell you what his anniversary bash so grand. Well, the biggest of Telugu cinemas were the attendees of his celebration. Megastar Chiranjeevi, visionary director SS Rajamouli, superstar Prabhas, along with director Siva Koratala, and producer Niranjan Reddy joined Mahesh-Namrata to make the anniversary, a memorable one. The 'Pokiri' star took acknowledged their presence and shared a picture on his social media. In the picture, Mahesh, Rajamouli, Prabhas and Chiranjeevi are happily smiling and he captioned it saying, "A memorable wedding anniversary for me!"