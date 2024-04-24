Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Pakistan going to get rich soon, here's why

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left job at father’s Rs 5970000 crore firm, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is…

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

8 countries with the highest number of tigers

Indian batters with centuries in IPL 2024

Indian states with highest divorce rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

Ranveer Singh's biggest flop suffered Rs 90-crore loss, faced several delays, was remake of 80s' classic, earned only...

Fahadh Faasil shares how Malayalam cinema's business model is different: 'Unlike the rest of India...'

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan going to get rich soon, here's why

The Shawaal-1 well, drilled to a depth of 1,136 meters in January, has achieved a daily output of 1,040 barrels of oil and 2.5 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

article-main
Representative image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There's some good news for the people of Pakistan who have been grappling with a persistent shortage of natural gas. The country's state-owned petroleum company, M/s Petroleum Limited (MPCL), announced on Monday a significant discovery of oil and gas reservoirs in the Daharki district of Sindh. 

The Shawaal-1 well, drilled to a depth of 1,136 meters in January, has achieved a daily output of 1,040 barrels of oil and 2.5 million cubic feet of natural gas. 

MPCL's CEO, Fahim Haider, hailed this success as a milestone for all the geologists and engineers who employed cutting-edge technologies in earth exploration. This latest achievement follows MPCL's gas exploration efforts in the North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in January 2024. The Sheva-2 evaluation-exploration well maintained a steady gas flow at 0.607 million cubic feet. 

Previously, the government-owned petroleum giant, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), had announced the discovery of sufficient natural gas reservoirs in the Sajawal district of Sindh in November 2023.

 According to reports from Express News, this success came after PPL conducted a drilling campaign to a depth of 2,545 meters in Shah Bandar at the Jhum East One location. 

The ongoing drilling, under the supervision of experts, aims to fully assess the capacity of this new resource and exploit it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

Banswara Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Donald Trump accused of corrupting 2016 US presidential elections, prosecutors say he...

Puppy reunites with mother after being stuck inside shop, viral video wins internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement