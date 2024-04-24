Pakistan going to get rich soon, here's why

The Shawaal-1 well, drilled to a depth of 1,136 meters in January, has achieved a daily output of 1,040 barrels of oil and 2.5 million cubic feet of natural gas.

There's some good news for the people of Pakistan who have been grappling with a persistent shortage of natural gas. The country's state-owned petroleum company, M/s Petroleum Limited (MPCL), announced on Monday a significant discovery of oil and gas reservoirs in the Daharki district of Sindh.

MPCL's CEO, Fahim Haider, hailed this success as a milestone for all the geologists and engineers who employed cutting-edge technologies in earth exploration. This latest achievement follows MPCL's gas exploration efforts in the North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in January 2024. The Sheva-2 evaluation-exploration well maintained a steady gas flow at 0.607 million cubic feet.

Previously, the government-owned petroleum giant, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), had announced the discovery of sufficient natural gas reservoirs in the Sajawal district of Sindh in November 2023.

According to reports from Express News, this success came after PPL conducted a drilling campaign to a depth of 2,545 meters in Shah Bandar at the Jhum East One location.

The ongoing drilling, under the supervision of experts, aims to fully assess the capacity of this new resource and exploit it.