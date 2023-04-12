Search icon
Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli film based on Lord Hanuman, shoot to take place in Amazon rainforest: Report

SS Rajamouli's next film, starring Mahesh Babu, will be a jungle adventure shot in the Amazon, with the lead character based on Lord Hanuman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Mahesh Babu is teaming up with director SS Rajamouli for his next. The big budget film, which is still in the scripting stage, has been described as a larger-than-life adventure in reports. Even the filmmaker himself called it a film on a huge scale. Now, a new report has claimed that the actor’s character is inpsired by Hindu deity Hanuman and will follow his trajectory as well.

The yet-untitled film is supposed to go on floors later this year. But a final date has not yet been announced. Writer and Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad has earlier said that it is based on real events. Now, a report in Pinkvilla has shed more light on the film’s plot, saying that it borrows elements from Indian mythology and epics.

A source quoted in the report says, “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African jungle adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli.”

The source also reveals that the film, touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever, will be ‘extensively be shot in the Amazon rainforest’. As per the report, two big production houses – Sony and Disney – are currently competing to produce the film. “Sony Pictures is also in the talks to get hold of SS Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu film. It’s a fight between Disney and Sony, as both the studios have promised world class technical support to SS Rajamouli,” the source added.

Rajamouli’s previous film – RRR – was a global blockbuster, earning over Rs 1200 crore worldwide and winning several international awards, including the first-ever Oscar by an Indian feature film. He has also directed the Baahubali series, India’s highest-grossing film franchise.

