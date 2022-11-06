Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

KGF star Yash reacts to film series being criticised for violence, says 'we cannot just preach good things'

Starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, the KGF film series has amassed a total of Rs 1,500 crore at the worldwide box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

KGF star Yash reacts to film series being criticised for violence, says 'we cannot just preach good things'
Yash in KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Though Yash-led KGF films have been massive blockbuster successes with KGF Chapter 2 becoming the highest grosser of the year earning around Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office, the Prashanth Neel-directed films have also been criticised for excessive use of violence.

While speaking at a recent event, Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash reacted to this criticism by saying that we need to embrace the dark side in our life too. He also revealed that he took inspiration from multiple legendary actors to portray his character of Rocky Bhai in both films.

Talking at the India Today conclave, the Googly actor said, "In life, we have to accept both ends of the spectrum. The dark side is also part of our life and we have to embrace it. As creative people, we need to present what is happening. People are clever and intelligent. There's a cinematic liberty we take. I didn't see anyone fighting 100 people. It's all about understanding what life is. As creative people, we cannot just preach good things. But, we need to have a limit. In Rocky, we can see some good qualities and bad qualities. I'd call it a grey quality. In the film, I even make fun of violence".

The Kannada superstar shared that Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan were some of the legendary actors he took inspiration from for his character Rocky as he added, "I grew up watching films, so I can't say that Rocky Bhai was all mine. The films that I watched left a mark on me. It's all about what you want to use. Sometimes, it comes naturally. You discover the character traits and do it on your own. I am a fan of Shankar Nag, Ambareesh, Dr. Rajkumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan , Clint Eastwood's films, and several other stars."

READ | Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji opens up on rumours of Yash, Ranveer Singh playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor starrer sequel

For the unversed, it was rumoured that Yash has been approached to play the character of Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev in the Brahmastra trilogy. However, producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji rubbished these speculations stating that no other has been finalised yet to play the lead in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.