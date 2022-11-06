KGF star Yash reacts to film series being criticised for violence, says 'we cannot just preach good things'

Yash in KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Though Yash-led KGF films have been massive blockbuster successes with KGF Chapter 2 becoming the highest grosser of the year earning around Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office, the Prashanth Neel-directed films have also been criticised for excessive use of violence.

While speaking at a recent event, Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash reacted to this criticism by saying that we need to embrace the dark side in our life too. He also revealed that he took inspiration from multiple legendary actors to portray his character of Rocky Bhai in both films.

Talking at the India Today conclave, the Googly actor said, "In life, we have to accept both ends of the spectrum. The dark side is also part of our life and we have to embrace it. As creative people, we need to present what is happening. People are clever and intelligent. There's a cinematic liberty we take. I didn't see anyone fighting 100 people. It's all about understanding what life is. As creative people, we cannot just preach good things. But, we need to have a limit. In Rocky, we can see some good qualities and bad qualities. I'd call it a grey quality. In the film, I even make fun of violence".

The Kannada superstar shared that Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan were some of the legendary actors he took inspiration from for his character Rocky as he added, "I grew up watching films, so I can't say that Rocky Bhai was all mine. The films that I watched left a mark on me. It's all about what you want to use. Sometimes, it comes naturally. You discover the character traits and do it on your own. I am a fan of Shankar Nag, Ambareesh, Dr. Rajkumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan , Clint Eastwood's films, and several other stars."



For the unversed, it was rumoured that Yash has been approached to play the character of Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev in the Brahmastra trilogy. However, producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji rubbished these speculations stating that no other has been finalised yet to play the lead in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.