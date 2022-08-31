After Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Yash's Rocky Bhai avatar from KGF inspires Lord Ganesha idol makers

KGF Chapter 2

As the entire country is busy welcoming and celebrating Lord Ganesha in their own way. It looks like the pan-Indian stars have certainly impressed the sculptor. After Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Ram Charan from RRR, an idol of Lord Ganesha as KGF's Rocky Bhai avatar has gone viral.

In the photo circulated on Twitter, Ganesha is shown in Rocky Bhai's look, holding the mega monstrous machine gun in his hands. Below the idol, 'KGF 2' has been carved, and the idol has now taken the internet by storm.

Here's the post

Soon after the photo went viral, a few die-hard fans of Yash praised it. However, there were others who felt offended, and they requested to keep God away from such movie adaptations.

Earlier, The stylish star Allu Arjun has seen his popularity grow every passing day ever since Pushpa: The Rise was released in the theatres. The film created a mass euphoria as the fans not only lip-synced to the film's dialogue, recreated its dance steps but also mimicked the style of Pushpa Raj, Aalu Arjun's character from the film. Now, as the famous Ganapati festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the widely celebrated festivals among the masses. While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place, this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting depicting the famous Pushpa Raj hand gesture. This is, as one can say, just a small example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun.

Before that, people had sculpted Lord Ganesha idols based on South star Ram Charan's role from RRR. The Alluri Sita Rama Raju role which stole the hearts of millions across the globe was seen inspiring the creators of Lord Ganesha idols this Ganesh Chaturthi.