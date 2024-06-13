Twitter
Bollywood

Chandu Champion: Makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer make big move, announce tickets at just Rs...

Kartik Aryan fans can now watch Chandu Champion at just Rs 150 on Friday.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 06:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Chandu Champion: Makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer make big move, announce tickets at just Rs...
Chandu Champion
To ensure that this powerful and inspirational story of Chandu Champion reaches a wide audience, the makers of the film have announced a special ticket price of Rs150 for Friday (on opening day).

This initiative aims to make the film accessible to more people, allowing them to witness Mr. Petkar's remarkable tale of resilience and determination. Chandu Champion is more than just a film; it's a celebration of the human spirit, patriotism, and the relentless pursuit of one's goals. The producers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to share this story with viewers from all walks of life. By setting an affordable ticket price, they are encouraging everyone to come and be inspired by Mr. Petkar's journey.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan recently got candid about the making of the film Chandu Champion and the challenges faced during the shooting of the film. While speaking to the media, Khan said, "It is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar. We have come to Jammu because there is a huge army base here, and Murlikant was a soldier of the Indian army."

On his preparation work for the role in the film, Kartik shared, "I have to leave a lot of chocolate to get in shape, I have to work hard to look like an athlete, I had to reduce a lot of weight. This is a very inspiring story and has to put a lot of efforts and learn many things to portray the character perfectly in the film." While praising Kartik, the director shared, "There is a sequence of the war in the film which is of eight minutes. It's a single shot, there's no cut in it. It required a lot of training. Kartik had to rehearse with 200-300 soldiers. He also had to rehearse at 10,000 feet height in Aru valley, Kashmir."

Earlier, during a media interaction Kabir said, "I came across Murlikant's story by chance. Someone gave me an old article and asked if I had read the story. When I read the article, my first reaction was that it couldn't be true--so many things happening in such a dramatic way in one person's life seemed impossible."

"And if it was true, it was hard to believe that we didn't know about him. If he was such a big hero, how could we not know him? That's where it started, and it also took us a long time to find him. No one knew where he was because he was truly an unsung hero. A few months later, when we finally found him, there was no stopping us," he added.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Set to release on June 14, the film aims to engage audiences with its story of resilience and determination.

(with inputs from ANI)

