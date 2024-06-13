Twitter
DNA TV Show: Will Modi govt review Agnipath scheme following Army survey?

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Pakistan likely to crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 due to....

Lok Sabha Speaker's election to be held on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Pakistan likely to crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 due to....

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka's campaign in this year's tournament has been plagued by disappointment, with consecutive losses to South Africa and Bangladesh.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 11:37 PM IST

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024
File Photo
Former champions Sri Lanka have been eliminated from Group D of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, becoming the first team from group to exit the competition. Sri Lanka's fate was sealed when the Netherlands successfully batted for the required five overs in their match against Bangladesh, ensuring that Wanindu Hasaranga's team would not progress regardless of the remaining outcomes. This marks the fourth consecutive T20 World Cup in which Sri Lanka has failed to reach the semi-finals, with their last appearance in the last four dating back to their 2014 title-winning campaign against India.

Sri Lanka's campaign in this year's tournament has been plagued by disappointment, with consecutive losses to South Africa and Bangladesh and a rain-affected draw against Nepal resulting in just one point from three matches. Their final group fixture against the Netherlands on Sunday, June 16, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, will serve as a mere formality.

Entering the competition with high expectations, Sri Lanka fell short of their potential in their defeats to South Africa and Bangladesh, failing to mount a significant challenge. The no-result against Nepal due to inclement weather further hindered their chances of advancement, leaving them with a slim hope of progressing.

The odds of Sri Lanka progressing were slim, requiring a victory against the Netherlands in their final match while hoping for both the Netherlands and Bangladesh to lose their remaining fixtures. Additionally, Sri Lanka's net run rate was the lowest among all teams in Group D, further diminishing their chances of moving forward.

The upcoming match against the Netherlands on June 16 will serve as a mere formality for Sri Lanka, as their elimination from the tournament has already been confirmed.

Also read| Pakistan likely to crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 due to....

