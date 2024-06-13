Twitter
Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Chandu Champion: Makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer make big move, announce tickets at just Rs...

Simplify Financial Planning: The Convenience of Using an FD Calculator

How to Prepare for Judiciary Exams in India with TopRanker's Judiciary Gold

Ajit Doval appointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 27, will now hit the theatres on October 11.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Alia Bhatt continues her streak of success with both commercial hits and critical acclaim, from Gangubai Kathiawad to Darlings, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has also carved out a niche internationally with Heart Of Stone.

Besides, she recently wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated movie Jigra with Vedang Raina. Alia unveiled the release date, along with an intriguing poster, on Thursday via her Instagram. The poster features her with a backpack against a cyberpunk-inspired background in shades of blue, purple, and pink. She captioned it, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

The announcement of Jigra’s new release date came shortly after the makers of Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 revealed their film’s new release date. Devara is now set to release on September 27, 2024, which initially clashed with Jigra in theaters. However, following the Devara announcement, the Jigra team swiftly announced their new release date, likely to avoid the clash. But, the film will now clash with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan which will be released on October 10.

Meanwhile, the team of Devara announced the new release date on Twitter on Thursday, they wrote, “Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999's #Devara in cinemas from September 27th! #DevaraOnSep27th.” Alongside a logo-free version of the poster, they added, “Devara mouname savaranaleni hecharika. (Devara’s silence is his command.)”

Devara marks the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Jr NTR plays the titular role, supported by a cast including Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. "Devara" is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners. The film will be distributed by Karan in the northern regions.

