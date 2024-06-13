Twitter
India's highest grossing film made Rs 3650 cr, sold more tickets than RRR, Jawan combined; not Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali

NEET UG 2024 row: 'Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 students, retest on June 23,' Centre to SC

India's highest paid composer charges Rs 10 crore per film, is only 33; not Rahman, Pritam, Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar

Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics, calls it 'harsh life': 'Just like doctors...'

G7 Summit: PM Modi heads to Italy on first foreign visit in 3rd term, know what's in store for India

Aadhar vs Green Card: Meme war erupts as India wins against USA in T20 clash

The T20 World Cup match between India and the USA became a global sensation, not just for the cricketing action but also for the humorous memes it spawned.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Aadhar vs Green Card: Meme war erupts as India wins against USA in T20 clash
The much-anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and the USA not only brought cricketing excitement but also sparked a meme war on the internet. Held at New York City's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the match was billed as "India vs. mini India," given the composition of the US team, which includes a significant number of players of Indian origin.

High Hopes Dashed for Team USA

Wednesday's match began with high hopes for the American side, fresh from a victory over Pakistan. However, their dreams of another upset were quashed by India, the unbeaten team in Group A so far. The match saw early setbacks for the US team but ended predictably with India securing a spot in the top 8, which strategically benefits Pakistan in the tournament standings.

A Memorable Off-Field Battle

Off the field, the clash between the two teams turned into a lighthearted meme fest. Spectators and fans alike indulged in a playful exchange of memes, focusing humorously on the composition of the US team. Led by Indian-born Monank Patel and boasting several players of Indian and Pakistani descent, the team composition itself became a subject of online banter.

Green Cards vs. Aadhar Cards: The Meme War

Memes riffed on immigration themes, with references to Green Cards and H-1B visas, topics often debated between Indian and American communities. One meme humorously remarked on the diverse origins of the US team, joking that it represented "Akhand Bharat," referencing a unified India. Another highlighted the newfound awareness of cricket in the US, quipping, "Americans came to know that they have a Cricket team after the Indians-driven team beat Pakistan. All thanks to H1B XD."

Kohli and Sharma's 'Bhaichara' Becomes Fodder

Despite India's victory, the match's margin fell short of expectations, given the relative inexperience of the US team. Star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performance drew attention not just for their cricketing skills but also for their on-field interactions, which quickly turned into meme material. Fans humorously commented on their 'bhaichara' (brotherhood), joking about their inability to score big in the match.

