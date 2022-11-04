Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji opens up on rumours of Yash, Ranveer Singh playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor starrer sequel

Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva ended with Mouni Roy's Junoon joining the three broken pieces of Brahmastra and bringing the trilogy's antagonist Dev to life. Since then, the audience has been wondering which actor would play Shiva's father in the second and third parts of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic.

Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were the two names that were tossed around after the film was released in September ad recently, there were rumours that the Kannada star Yash, who starred in the KGF series, has been approached to play Dev in the Brahmastra trilogy.

Director Ayan Mukerji broke silence on such speculations in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in when he said, "I love Yash. It would be great if he plays Dev. No, I am joking. There were rumours about Ranveer Singh, the biggest rumour, and other rumors about other actors but I cannot say anything. The fun of Dev's story is that it will come at the right time."

"What if somebody is already playing Dev or is in talks... then you are asking me a question that can set the whole thing off. I really cannot answer this right now. Just wait for it, there is fun in waiting too", the filmmaker, who has previously directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, added.

Before Ayan, Karan Johar rubbished the rumours of Yash essaying Dev and said to The Times of India, "This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone." The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, who has been a mentor to Ayan, has produced Brahmastra under his banner Dharma Productions.



Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, November 4, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.