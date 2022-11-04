Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji opens up on rumours of Yash, Ranveer Singh playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor starrer sequel

Read on to know what Ayan Mukerji has to say regarding the rumours of Yash and Ranveer Singh playing Dev in Brahmastra trilogy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji opens up on rumours of Yash, Ranveer Singh playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor starrer sequel
Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva ended with Mouni Roy's Junoon joining the three broken pieces of Brahmastra and bringing the trilogy's antagonist Dev to life. Since then, the audience has been wondering which actor would play Shiva's father in the second and third parts of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic.

Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were the two names that were tossed around after the film was released in September ad recently, there were rumours that the Kannada star Yash, who starred in the KGF series, has been approached to play Dev in the Brahmastra trilogy.

Director Ayan Mukerji broke silence on such speculations in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in when he said, "I love Yash. It would be great if he plays Dev. No, I am joking. There were rumours about Ranveer Singh, the biggest rumour, and other rumors about other actors but I cannot say anything. The fun of Dev's story is that it will come at the right time."

"What if somebody is already playing Dev or is in talks... then you are asking me a question that can set the whole thing off. I really cannot answer this right now. Just wait for it, there is fun in waiting too", the filmmaker, who has previously directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, added.

Before Ayan, Karan Johar rubbished the rumours of Yash essaying Dev and said to The Times of India, "This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone." The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, who has been a mentor to Ayan, has produced Brahmastra under his banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Karan Johar reacts to reports of Yash playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra sequel

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, November 4, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.