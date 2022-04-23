KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera sends love to fans, calls Prashanth Neel’s film ‘special than others’

File Photo

Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera of KGF Chapter 2 has taken to Instagram and thanked his fans and well-wishers for endless love and appreciation.



He wrote, There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, | could have fun with it. This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.- Sanjay Dutt”



Take a look at the heart-warming post here:



KGF Chapter 2 is currently writing glorious box office history, and the film is on a rampage mode in breaking records. The second part got better as two new cast members have added more mileage to the franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. These two Bollywood stars made their entry in Chapter 2 for the crucial roles of Adheera and Ramika Sen respectively.