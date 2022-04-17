KGF Chapter 2 actor Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera recalls doing drugs for women's attention

Credit: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

KGF Chapter 2 actor Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he started doing drugs for the attention of women, in a recent interview. While talking about the time when people started calling him ‘charsi’, he recalled the days when he returned from the rehabilitation centre.

Sanjay Dutt, who recently appeared in KGF Chapter 2 with Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran, has talked about when he started doing drugs. While speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia, the actor revealed, “I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them.”

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash reveals Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon were approached for prequel

He also mentioned, for ten years of his life when was in his room, or in his bathroom. He was not interested in shoots. He mentioned, “When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi. And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break though that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and ‘kya body hai’.”

KGF Chapter 2 is currently writing glorious box office history, and the film is on a rampage mode in breaking records. The journey that started in 2018, has led to a mega-successful franchise. The second part got better as two new cast members have added more mileage to the franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. These two Bollywood stars made their entry in Chapter 2 for the crucial roles of Adheera and Ramika Sen respectively. However, Yash aka Rocky revealed that both actors were approached during part 1 as well. While speaking to ABP News, Yash confirmed it by saying, "We genuinely approached them (Sanjay and Raveena) for Chapter 1, but since the role was small, it was very difficult for anyone to decide." Yash continued, "Still they were sweet enough to consider the role, and they liked the idea."