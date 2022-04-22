KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera heaps praise on director Prashanth Neel, says 'he made every frame opulent'

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera/File photo

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has heaped praise on 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel and said that the film's star Yash and he are "mere vessels" to bring his vision on screen.

Sanjay said, "Prashanth is the mastermind behind the brilliance of the film. He is the captain of the ship who saw us so beautifully to the finish line. He is the flag bearer for KGF Chapter 2'. Yash and I are mere vessels to bring that vision on screen."

"He has made every frame opulent. Personally, he has been extremely caring to me. I shot the film at a trying time in my life and Prashanth was that pillar of strength through and through. He was inspirational every day and pushed me to deliver my best," Sanjay Dutt told IANS.

Prashanth brings the opulence of vision on screen.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film is 7th highest-grossing Indian movie, check day-wise earnings

"He has a brilliant mind and there is no other director I have known in recent times who I can say that about. He makes the film unique and different. I knew all along that he would elevate the material. It was such a delight working on the film and I hope there will be many more associations with him in future."

Meanwhile, KGF makers have roped in Sudha Kongara, who directed critically acclaimed films like 'Saala Khadoos' and 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Kannada production house Hombale Films, which is basking in the glorious success of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, took to their Twitter to make a huge announcement regarding their next with Sudha Kongara.

The press note released by Hombale Films reads, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have.'

The announcement has piqued the interest of the entire Indian film industry, and Sudha had previously confirmed that she will be reuniting with Suriya (after Soorarai Pottru) for another true story. In the coming days, we'll find out whether it's this project or another.