KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 9: Film’s Hindi version inches closer to Rs 300 crore mark

In its first eight days, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in nearly Rs 750 crore at the global box office. The film's tremendous success is evidenced by the fact that it grossed a respectable Rs 30 crore on Thursday, which is usually the worst day for box office revenues



As far as Hindi version is concerned, the film has nearly collected Rs 300 crore.

#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/wwXxQt7Y8y April 23, 2022

For the unversed, also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera of KGF Chapter 2 has taken to Instagram and thanked his fans and well-wishers for endless love and appreciation.



He wrote, There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, | could have fun with it. This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.- Sanjay Dutt”