Kantara Hindi box office collection day 17: Rishab Shetty starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Kantara/File photo

Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role of Shiva, Kantara was released to glowing reviews from critics and audiences when it hit the theatres on September 30 in Kannada. After the thunderous response to its original version, the makers decided to release the film in multiple languages and the Hindi version was released in the theatres on October 14.

The Hindi version of Kantara, which Rishab Shetty has also directed, is now inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark as the film has collected Rs 42.95 crore in seventeen days of its release. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on the morning of Monday, October 31, and wrote, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* proves, yet again, content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS… Has a rocking Weekend 3… Racing towards HALF-CENTURY… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 42.95 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

#Kantara Hindi version proves, yet again, content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS… Has a rocking Weekend 3… Racing towards HALF-CENTURY… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 42.95 cr. India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/gCu2N4zsBQ October 31, 2022

The folklore-oriented film is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer action adventure Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer comedy-drama Thank God, the two Hindi films that hit the theatres this week on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali.



In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked Rishab if he had any doubts that the film might lose its context when it travels across borders. The actor told us, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay absolutely original."