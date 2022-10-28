Kantara: Producer Karthik Gowda shares update on Rishab Shetty starrer's OTT release

Kantara/File photo

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara was released in the theatres on September 30 in Kannada. After the film started growing steadily with more and more people appreciating it, the makers decided to release it in multiple languages across India and hence, the Hindi version hit the theatres on October 14, the Tamil and Telugu ones on October 15, and the Malayalam dubbed version was released on October 20.

The film has turned out to be a massive blockbuster as Kantara has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and become the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind the two blockbuster KGF films, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film's Hindi version has even raced ahead of the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's epic historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan, which has grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office.

A Twitter handle by the name of Karnataka Box Office, which shares the box office figures of films released in the South Indian state, tweeted that Kantara will have its OTT premiere on November 4 from Prime Video India. Rubbishing these reports, the film's creative producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films tweeted, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th."







In an exclusive conversation, Rishab Shetty, who has become the man of the moment, told DNA India if he had any doubts about his film being dubbed in multiple languages that it might lose its relevance if it travels across borders. Reacting to the same, he said, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay original."