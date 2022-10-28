Search icon
Kantara: Urmila Matondkar lauds Rishab Shetty's film, says it is 'lesson for all filmmakers'

After Raj & DK, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Agnihotri, Urmila Matondkar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to praise Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Kantara-Urmila Matondkar/File photos

The Kannada blockbuster Kantara has found a new fan in the form of the popular Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar. After receiving praise from Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others, the Ek Hasina Thi actress has become the latest to join the Kantara bandwagon.

Taking to her Twitter account on the morning of Wednesday, October 26, Urmila wrote, "Kantara..simply awesome Great dekko into our culture with a message about the necessity of coexistence between man n nature.Above all a lesson for all filmmakers, content n creativity is never limited to budgets. Take a bow Mr. @shetty_rishab #KantaraTheLegend #KantaraForOscars".

Rishab Shetty, who has directed and starred in Kantara, replied to the Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara actress and wrote, "Thank you so much", adding a red heart and eyes filled with heart emoji. The film's leading actress Sapthami Gowda also replied to her and wrote, "Thank you @UrmilaMatondkar ma’am."

READ | Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda open up on film's blockbuster success | Exclusive

Rishab and Sapthami talked about their film becoming a monstrous hit in an exclusive conversation with DNA. The filmmaker said, "I never imagined such an enormous success. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject. My story was deeply rooted and regional so I had thought that this would be fresh to the audiences and would succeed, but never expected it would work so big."

For Sapthami, Kantara is just her second outing and she told DNA, "It feels overwhelming sometimes because I never expected this to ever happen in my career so early. It's still very difficult to digest and I am still taking it all in but I am really happy and really, really proud that I got to be part of this film. Today, when it has reached this scale, I am very grateful actually."

Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer
