Kantara: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'an explosive experience'

Helmed by Rishab Shetty and also starring him in the leading role of the protagonist Shiva, the Kannada language film Kantara has been receiving accolades from industry folks such as Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Dhanush, and Prithviraj Sukumaran who even presented the film in its Malayalam dubbed version.

Now, the Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut has also joined the Kantara bandwagon as she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video applauding the film and calling it an 'explosive entertainer'. She can be heard saying in the video, "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable."

"What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week", the Panga actress further added.

Sharing her video, the official Twitter handle of the film, which has become the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind the two KGF movies, wrote, "Thank you for the heart-warming response #KanganaRanaut. We are still in awe of the art and the craft and still that feeling is yet to sink in."

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Rishab Shetty reacted to the praise that the film has received from popular celebrities and said, "I feel delighted that the regional, rooted film that I have made is garnering praise and is being supported by the stars. Prithviraj Sir even told that if he had seen the film before, he would have suggested Vijay Kiragandur (the producer) to release it pan-India from the first day itself. Prabhas Sir also has appreciated a lot. Sudeep Sir and his entire family watched the film. After the film, Sudeep made me talk to his mother over a call. She was very emotional after watching the film."