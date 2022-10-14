Kantara: Rishab Shetty reacts to Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Prithviraj Sukumaran praising the film | Exclusive

Kantara/File photo

The Kannada language film Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role, has become one of the most talked about films in recent times as the folklore-oriented movie has received enormous praise from celebrities across the Indian film industry including Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Raj & DK, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, and others.

The Adipurush star Prabhas had taken to his Instagram Stories and put up a special post saying that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the film. The Kaduva actor Prithviraj Sukumaran called Kantara 'a glorious cinematic achievement' and loved the film so much that he has presented the Malayalam dubbed version of the film. The Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep had penned a lengthy letter stating that the film left him 'speechless'.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kantara's leading stars Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda revealed their initial reactions after hearing praise from the industry folks. Rishab even revealed how he conceived the film's climax, which is being said as the highlight of the entire film with moviegoers claiming that this is the best climax of a film they have witnessed in recent years.

Rishab Shetty said, "I feel delighted that the regional, rooted film that I have made is garnering praise and is being supported by the stars. Prithviraj Sir even told that if he had seen the film before, he would have suggested Vijay Kiragandur (the producer) to release it pan-India from the first day itself. Prabhas Sir also has appreciated a lot. Sudeep Sir and his entire family watched the film. After the film, Sudeep made me talk to his mother over a call. She was very emotional after watching the film. There are also many stars from the Kannada industry who have heaped praise on the film, it feels great."



The film's leading actress Sapthami Gowda added, "When Prabhas Sir put up a story on his Instagram, I had just woken up at that time and then my sleep went away. I didn't expect that to happen as soon as I woke up that morning. You never expect these reactions from superstars so coming from them it means a lot more, especially for someone like me who's just starting off."

After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was released in the theatres on September 30, Kantara is now being released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.