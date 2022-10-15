Kantara: Rishab Shetty reveals if he had doubts about releasing film in multiple languages | Exclusive

Rishab Shetty in Kantara/File photo

Rishab Shetty is the man of the moment as his recent film Kantara, which the Kannada superstar has helmed himself, is being highly appreciated by moviegoers and critics who can't stop raving about its storytelling, cinematography, performances, music, and direction. The film hit the theatres in its original Kannada version on September 30 and after receiving a thunderous response from even the non-Kannadigas, the production house Hombale Films decided to release the film in multiple languages.

The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara was released in the theaters on October 14, the Tamil and Telugu versions hit the theatres on October 15, and the Malayalam one will be out in cinemas on October 20. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked Rishab if he had any doubts that the film might lose its context when it travels across borders. The actor told us, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay original, and now, the Hindi speaking people will see in their language, so they will understand it even better."

The film's climax is said to be the major highlight and we even asked the director-actor how he pulled off the epic sequence, to which he said, "I don't know, I don't have any answer. It just happened, nobody knew that sequence, neither the cinematographer nor the stunt director. I had the entire sequence in my mind. We just shot it once and it just happened."



Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind Prashanth Neel and Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise and Neel's upcoming actioner with Prabhas titled Salaar. The film is running successfully in theatres in multiple languages.